Why Shaquille O'Neal Takes Responsibility For The Demise Of His Marriage

Shaquille O'Neal is highly respected as a legendary NBA player, entrepreneur, and family man. And, a big portion of that success that he managed to accomplish throughout his career was with the help from his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal. According to the Atlanta Black Star, the former couple dated for a few years before they tied the knot in December 2002. Within five years of the marriage, Shaq decided to file for divorce. Although the two tried to put their differences aside and give it a second try, Shaunie and Shaq officially called it quits in November 2009.

Despite their public breakup, the pair remained really close friends and continue do the best as they co-parent their four children together: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me'arah, per TMZ. "I think we both support each other," Shaunie told People about her friendship with ex-husband Shaq. "I used to tease him and be like, 'Could you please hurry up and get a wife? And then you could stop, you know, randomly FaceTiming me and talking about your day? Like ... get a girlfriend or something.'"

Regardless of what happened in their marriage, the 7-foot-1 athlete has always had love and respect for the mother of his children. However, it's now been nearly 13 years since they parted ways, and Shaq is finally coming clean about who was at fault.