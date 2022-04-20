Tom Parker's Widow Shares A Heartbreaking Statement At His Funeral

There's no doubt that the death of singer Tom Parker has shattered hearts across the world. Tom, who was a member of the wildly popular boy band The Wanted, faced a very public battle with glioblastoma. In October 2020, Parker shared his cancer diagnosis with fans on Instagram. "There's no easy way to say this, but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour, and I'm already undergoing treatment," he wrote. "We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way."

Following his cancer diagnosis, Tom remained active on social media, sharing plenty of photos of his wife and two children. In the weeks leading up to his death, the singer continued doing what he loved — performing with The Wanted. According to Metro, he performed at his final show in Liverpool on March 17 on the band's last tour date. Weeks later, he died. Tom's wife, Kelsey Parker, shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram to inform fans of the news in late March. "Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side," she wrote. "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

Kelsey also shared more poignant words at the singer's funeral, and it's absolutely heartbreaking.