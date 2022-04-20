The Important Lesson Bob Saget Taught Jodie Sweetin About Parenting

When Bob Saget died on January 9 at the age of 65, he left a big void in Hollywood and in the lives of those who knew him. As soon as news of his death was reported, fans and celebrities alike flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to the comedian, including his former "Full House" co-stars. The 10 surviving members of the sitcom's main cast released a joint statement shared to Instagram. "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," they wrote.

But the actors also took time to individually share the impact Saget had on their lives and careers. Jodie Sweetin, who played Saget's on-screen daughter Stephanie Tanner, attempted to express how much the late comedian meant to her, admitting words couldn't capture neither her sadness nor her love for him. "I would always say 'you're the best TV dad ever'. And he was," Sweetin wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss you Bob. I'll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would've wanted that."

Sweeting was only 5 when she was tapped to star on "Full House" in 1987, Today noted. Thus, Saget became a true influence throughout her childhood. "He really was like the glue that held us all together, in a lot of ways," she said. His teachings were wide-ranging and even impacted Sweetin's parenting style years down the road.