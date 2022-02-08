Jodie Sweetin Gets Heartbreakingly Candid About What Bob Saget Taught Her About Death

Bob Saget may be gone, but it's safe to say that he will never be forgotten. The star, who gained most of his fame for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House," died at age 65.

Upon hearing the news of Saget's death, fans and friends flooded social media with kind words about the comedian. Saget's good friend, John Stamos, was one of the first people to break their silence, and Candace Cameron Bure also shared a touching tribute to her TV dad. One of Saget's other television daughters, Jodie Sweetin, also shared sweet memories. "There aren't enough words to express what I'm feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was," she wrote on Instagram, adding that Saget never missed the opportunity to tell those around him he loved them. "Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn't even get that frustrated," she added.

Now, she's sharing what other life lessons Saget taught her, and you may want to grab the tissue box.