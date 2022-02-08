Jodie Sweetin Gets Heartbreakingly Candid About What Bob Saget Taught Her About Death
Bob Saget may be gone, but it's safe to say that he will never be forgotten. The star, who gained most of his fame for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House," died at age 65.
Upon hearing the news of Saget's death, fans and friends flooded social media with kind words about the comedian. Saget's good friend, John Stamos, was one of the first people to break their silence, and Candace Cameron Bure also shared a touching tribute to her TV dad. One of Saget's other television daughters, Jodie Sweetin, also shared sweet memories. "There aren't enough words to express what I'm feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was," she wrote on Instagram, adding that Saget never missed the opportunity to tell those around him he loved them. "Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn't even get that frustrated," she added.
Now, she's sharing what other life lessons Saget taught her, and you may want to grab the tissue box.
Jodi Sweetin said Bob Saget taught her to laugh through pain
It's no secret that Bob Saget had an enormous impact on the people in his life. In his death, people have remembered the actor's great qualities. People like Jimmy Kimmel raved over how loyal and what a good friend he was, never missing the opportunity to tell someone he loved them. In an interview with "Good Morning America," Sweetin confessed that it had been a rough few weeks after the sudden death of former co-star. The star opened up about her television father and what he taught her about dealing with a profound loss.
"One of the things I learned from Bob and, you know, even now in having to walk through his death and everything is how to laugh through some of the most painful moments of your life. It's something that carried me through so many times and so many things in my life," she shared, noting that the actor always seemed to be laughing, even after the death of his beloved sister, Gay, and other family members. "He never lost the ability to laugh at himself, to laugh at his situation, to make fun of something that would otherwise feel like it was going to break you," she said. "That was Bob." She also shared in one of his last texts, he said that he loved her. "You always knew, you ended the phone conversation, it was an 'I love you' and he would say, 'I love you more.'"