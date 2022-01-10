Inside Jodie Sweetin's Gut-Wrenching Tribute To Bob Saget
The death of Bob Saget has sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Authorities responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Orlando, where the "Full House" was pronounced dead at age 65, per TMZ. According to the sheriff's office, "detectives found no foul play or drug use in this case"; a cause of death has yet to be determined. Saget was in the midst of his comedy tour, and in the last post shared on his Instagram feed, he couldn't help but gush over how much fun he was having. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he wrote, which makes his untimely death all the more devastating.
Many friends and former co-stars have been sharing their thoughts on Saget's death, including his three "Full House" daughters. "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much," Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner) tweeted, later adding that "35 years wasn't long enough." Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who dually played the role of Michelle Tanner, also released a statement on Saget's death. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," they told People. The twins also sent their love Saget's wife and his daughters.
Now, Jodie Sweetin, who portrayed middle daughter Stephanie, is speaking out.
Jodie Sweetin says she never missed the chance to say 'I love you' to Bob Saget
Jodie Sweetin paid tribute to her "Full House" dad the day after his death. The actor shared a series of Instagram images of herself and Bob Saget over the years, and her heartfelt caption is enough to bring anyone to tears. "There aren't enough words to express what I'm feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was," she began the post, adding that the two never missed the opportunity to say "I love you."
Sweetin reminisced about the moments they shared. " ... The hundreds of inside jokes we all had, the kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny," she wrote, adding that she would even spend a lot of time with him and his daughters when she was younger. "Bob was a wonderful human being," she said, sharing that he would "profusely apologize" when he thought he may have taken a joke too far. She told Saget that she would miss him and "tell an inappropriate joke at his funeral." And fittingly, she also shared a Stephanie Tanner quote. "But you were supposed to be here longer... How Rude," she wrote. Sweetin also stated that the "Full House" crew and Saget's family will get through it together.
Last January, nearly a year prior to his unexpected death, Saget celebrated Sweetin in a message for her birthday. "You've turned from an adorable sweet little girl to an adorable empowered young woman. Proud to be your friend all these years and always," he wrote.