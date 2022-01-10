Inside Jodie Sweetin's Gut-Wrenching Tribute To Bob Saget

The death of Bob Saget has sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Authorities responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Orlando, where the "Full House" was pronounced dead at age 65, per TMZ. According to the sheriff's office, "detectives found no foul play or drug use in this case"; a cause of death has yet to be determined. Saget was in the midst of his comedy tour, and in the last post shared on his Instagram feed, he couldn't help but gush over how much fun he was having. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he wrote, which makes his untimely death all the more devastating.

Many friends and former co-stars have been sharing their thoughts on Saget's death, including his three "Full House" daughters. "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much," Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner) tweeted, later adding that "35 years wasn't long enough." Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who dually played the role of Michelle Tanner, also released a statement on Saget's death. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," they told People. The twins also sent their love Saget's wife and his daughters.

Now, Jodie Sweetin, who portrayed middle daughter Stephanie, is speaking out.