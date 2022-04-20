Jaden Smith Shows How He Really Feels About People Mocking His Past Comments

Jaden Smith may have found fame for his acting roles and musical career, but he later became nearly as well-known for his eyebrow-raising tweets. "I Build Pyramids Constantly," Smith tweeted in 2014. "The Biggest Flex Anyone Will Ever Have Is Dying," he wrote in 2015, and those are just a small sample size from Smith's eccentric catalogue.

In 2018, "The Karate Kid" star spoke about dealing with the online scrutiny from his social media presence. "It gets to a point where you have so many followers that you can't really post things like a normal person without getting criticized on a major level on everything that you post," Smith told the HuffPost at the time. The online trolling caused the actor to take a step back from posting. "I've cut it down to a place where on Instagram I just don't post unless there's something really going on in my life," he added.

Speaking about his Twitter activity, Smith took the time to explain one of his most infamous tweets where he questioned the reality of "Our Eyes." "This one comes from a study that a scientist was saying, that the way that the eyes perceive reality is not the way we actually see it," he told HuffPost. At the beginning of the year that interview was conducted, Smith made a prediction. "A lot of my tweets will come true in 2018," he tweeted on January 1, 2018. One thing that did come true was years later: Smith was mercilessly trolled after another interview from 2018 went viral.