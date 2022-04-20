Johnny Depp Seemingly Implies One Of His Tattoos Made Amber Heard Jealous

Johnny Depp's body is littered with over 35 tattoos, and through the years, he has not shied away from getting ink to honor the important women in his life. The "Donnie Brasco" star got his mother's name "Betty Sue" tattooed on him in 1988, but that was only the first woman he inked on his skin, per The U.S. Sun. After his daughter Lily-Rose Depp was born, the actor had her name inscribed over his heart.

Once Depp and Amber Heard were married in 2015, the actor wasted little time in commemorating the union by getting Heard's name tattooed on his body. He had his pet name for Heard — "SLIM" — inked across his knuckles. That decision proved regrettable, and once their marriage fell apart, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star altered the tattoo to read "SCUM," per the Daily Mail. Later, Depp continued to change the Heard-inspired tattoo and altered the "U" to an anarchy "A" so the word read as "SCAM" across his knuckles.

The alteration did not go unnoticed by Heard, as she seemingly took a shot at her ex-husband's updated tats in July 2018. The "Aquaman" actor posted a photo to Instagram where she brandished her knuckles for the camera, and added a hashtag many fans believed was aimed at Depp. "#NoInkNeeded," Heard wrote alongside her snap. "Amber, baby, ROAST THEM," one follower replied. Now, years later, during their well-publicized court case, it was revealed that Heard hated one of Depp's other tattoos.