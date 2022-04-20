Johnny Depp Seemingly Implies One Of His Tattoos Made Amber Heard Jealous
Johnny Depp's body is littered with over 35 tattoos, and through the years, he has not shied away from getting ink to honor the important women in his life. The "Donnie Brasco" star got his mother's name "Betty Sue" tattooed on him in 1988, but that was only the first woman he inked on his skin, per The U.S. Sun. After his daughter Lily-Rose Depp was born, the actor had her name inscribed over his heart.
Once Depp and Amber Heard were married in 2015, the actor wasted little time in commemorating the union by getting Heard's name tattooed on his body. He had his pet name for Heard — "SLIM" — inked across his knuckles. That decision proved regrettable, and once their marriage fell apart, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star altered the tattoo to read "SCUM," per the Daily Mail. Later, Depp continued to change the Heard-inspired tattoo and altered the "U" to an anarchy "A" so the word read as "SCAM" across his knuckles.
The alteration did not go unnoticed by Heard, as she seemingly took a shot at her ex-husband's updated tats in July 2018. The "Aquaman" actor posted a photo to Instagram where she brandished her knuckles for the camera, and added a hashtag many fans believed was aimed at Depp. "#NoInkNeeded," Heard wrote alongside her snap. "Amber, baby, ROAST THEM," one follower replied. Now, years later, during their well-publicized court case, it was revealed that Heard hated one of Depp's other tattoos.
Why Johnny Depp got an Amber Heard tattoo
On April 20, during Johnny Depp's defamation court case against Amber Heard, the actor spoke about the tattoo he got to commemorate former fiance Winona Ryder. Depp had famously altered his "Winona Forever" tattoo to read "Wino Forever" after the pair split. While on the stand, the "Public Enemies" star explained that he humorously changed the tattoo as a way of coping with the heartache.
Even though Ryder's name had been altered, Heard supposedly felt jealous that her name was not also tattooed on Depp, so he eventually appeased his then-wife by getting ink in her honor. "And ironically it wasn't long after that that everything started going sideways," Depp claimed during his testimony, per CNN. According to Depp, getting his wife's name and likeness tattooed on his body was only one of the ways he tried to cheer her up. "I would try to wake her up with laughter, singing stupid songs in her ear. I generally just tried to keep bringing her mood up," he said.
In an earlier court case — in July 2020 — Depp was accused by Heard of slapping her because she mocked the "Wino Forever" tattoo. Although Depp denied the claims when questioned by a lawyer. "I don't recall any argument about any of my tattoos," he said at the time, per Deadline. Depp once again denied the claim on April 20. "Why would I take such great offense to someone making fun of a tattoo on my body?" he said, according to ABC News.
