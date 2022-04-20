Lawyer Breaks Down How The Kardashians' Fame Could Hurt Them In Blac Chyna Case

If you've ever been called for jury duty or seen an episode of "Law & Order," you're probably familiar with the basics of jury selection. Lawyers on both sides are looking for people who can remain unbiased. This is where the Kardashians' extreme fame could cause an issue. "When you have a plaintiff or defendant as ubiquitous as the Kardashian family, it's very difficult to find a jury pool who does not know them or have an opinion one way or another about them, which makes it difficult to find an unbiased jury," entertainment lawyer Mitra Ahouraian tells Nicki Swift.

Jury bias could be an issue for anyone with a public profile, the Kardashian clan is uniquely polarizing. Ahouraian explains that there are people who love the Kardashians and then there are people who despise the family. "People have a lot of thoughts and opinions about celebrities without actually knowing them, so it will be important for the legal teams to humanize their clients, to somehow make them relatable, to cut through some of the things they've heard and seen in the media for years," she says. "It's not an easy task."

Seeing as the trial has barely begun and the courtroom sketches alone have already gone viral, with social media users absolutely roasting the family on Twitter, we'd say "not an easy task" feels like an understatement.