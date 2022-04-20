The Real Reason Kourtney Kardashian Wasn't In Court With The Rest Of Her Family
It's been nearly five years since Blac Chyna filed a defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians, and the long-awaited trial is finally underway. In 2017, Chyna accused the Kardashian family — including her ex Rob Kardashian, his mother Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner — of tarnishing her public image. According to documents obtained by People, Chyna alleges that she suffered "significant damages," after Rob posted a series of nude photos of her online. The suit also claims that the Kardashian family conspired to have Chyna's reality show, "Rob and Chyna," canceled.
Jury selection for the trial began on April 18, and it appears the entire family is gearing up to fight the case. According to TMZ, Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie were all present at the court date, where jurors were reportedly asked a flurry of questions to gauge their knowledge of the famous family. Noticeably missing from court was Kourtney, who was instead celebrating a milestone in her own life.
Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday
Fans of the Kardashians probably wondered why Kourtney Kardashian was not in attendance during jury selection for Blac Chyna's case against the family. However, it appears the mom of three chose to spend the day celebrating her birthday. The recently engaged, eldest Kardashian daughter instead opted to spend quality time with her fiance Travis Barker at Disneyland.
Barker's son Landon, who he shares with his ex-wife, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, posted a series of videos to his Instagram story, chronicling the family's time at the most magical place on Earth, reports Us Weekly. In one video, Kardashian is seen blowing out the candles on a Minnie Mouse-inspired birthday cake, while her daughter Penelope looks on. An eyewitness also revealed to the outlet that Kardashian looked "really happy," doing her time at the amusement park. They added, "She seemed to be grateful to be surrounded by her kids and Travis' kids for her birthday."
The decision to spend more time with Barker and their kids makes sense for Kardashian, as the two recently revealed that they are actively trying to have a child of their own. "Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourtney said in the season premiere of "The Kardashians." Kardashian currently has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Meanwhile, Barker is the father to Landon and Alabama Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. Clearly, Kardashian prefers peaceful family time over Kourt-room drama.