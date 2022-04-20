The Real Reason Kourtney Kardashian Wasn't In Court With The Rest Of Her Family

Fans of the Kardashians probably wondered why Kourtney Kardashian was not in attendance during jury selection for Blac Chyna's case against the family. However, it appears the mom of three chose to spend the day celebrating her birthday. The recently engaged, eldest Kardashian daughter instead opted to spend quality time with her fiance Travis Barker at Disneyland.

Barker's son Landon, who he shares with his ex-wife, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, posted a series of videos to his Instagram story, chronicling the family's time at the most magical place on Earth, reports Us Weekly. In one video, Kardashian is seen blowing out the candles on a Minnie Mouse-inspired birthday cake, while her daughter Penelope looks on. An eyewitness also revealed to the outlet that Kardashian looked "really happy," doing her time at the amusement park. They added, "She seemed to be grateful to be surrounded by her kids and Travis' kids for her birthday."

The decision to spend more time with Barker and their kids makes sense for Kardashian, as the two recently revealed that they are actively trying to have a child of their own. "Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourtney said in the season premiere of "The Kardashians." Kardashian currently has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Meanwhile, Barker is the father to Landon and Alabama Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. Clearly, Kardashian prefers peaceful family time over Kourt-room drama.