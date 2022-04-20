The Hard Choice Prince Harry Will Have To Make About The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

In an interview with Hoda Kotb for "Today," Prince Harry said that he'd like to bring his family to the U.K. to celebrate his grandmother's Platinum Jubilee, but he's not sure if he'll be able to. "There's lots of things, security issues and everything else," the Duke of Sussex explained. "So this is what I'm trying to do ... trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her."

Prince Harry does not joke around when it comes to security and is currently in the midst of a legal battle with the U.K. Home Office, which ruled that he would not be allowed to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the country. In a statement, according to the BBC, lawyers representing the duke said, "The U.K. will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk."

Does Prince Harry consider the security risk still too great to attend the jubilee? We'll just have to wait and see.