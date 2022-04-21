Scott Disick's Apparent Reaction To Sofia Richie's Engagement Is Absolutely Hilarious
After Scott Disick and Sofia Richie called it quits in August 2020, some "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fans briefly held out hope that Disick and Kourtney Kardashian would get back together again. But then Disick moved on with another model much younger than he, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin.
An insider told E! News that it was Disick who pulled the plug on his relationship with Richie, and the source suggested that the pair's 15-year age gap was partially to blame for their split. Another source said Disick had been spending a lot of time with Kardashian and the three children they share, which caused the couple to drift apart. On an episode of "KUWTK," Disick confirmedhe and Richie had discussed this issue. "She literally said with an ultimatum, 'You have to choose me or Kourtney,'" he recalled, per E! News.
Disick made his choice, confessing that his co-parenting relationship with Kardashian was extremely important to him. Unfortunately, the exes' close bond would later be tested by Kardashian's romance with her now-fiancé Travis Barker. On an episode of "The Kardashians," Disick complained about how Barker entering the picture ruined his friendship with Kardashian, per People. Richie has also moved on — her boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, popped the question, she revealed on Instagram on April 20 — and now Disick is seeing the humor in both her and Kardashian's engagements.
Scott Disick compared himself to a Dane Cook character
Scott Disick reportedly did not take it well when he first learned about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's October 2021 engagement. "He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis' relationship," an insider told Us Weekly. Disick himself even admitted to struggling with their romance now that he's in Sofia Richie's shoes (being the one feeling left out), but he seemed to take the news of Richie's engagement to Elliot Grange just fine. In fact, he appeared to joke about it on Instagram.
"In the 305 just call me good luck chuck," Disick captioned a carefree photo of himself cruising around in a speedboat. As noted by E! News, "Good Luck Chuck" is a 2007 rom-com starring Dane Cook and Jessica Alba. Cook's character discovers that he's a good luck charm for women looking for love: After they sleep with him, they get hitched to the next guy they date. Amelia Gray Hamlin hasn't shared any engagement news of her own yet, but Disick's most recent ex did seem happy for Richie; Hamlin responded to Richie and Elliot Grainge's engagement pics on Instagram with a heart emoji.
According to E! News, Elliot is the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, who's a longtime friend of Sofia's father, living music legend Lionel Richie. Elliot also founded his own record company, 10K Projects, per Variety. "Forever isn't long enough," Sofia wrote of their engagement.