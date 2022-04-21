Scott Disick's Apparent Reaction To Sofia Richie's Engagement Is Absolutely Hilarious

After Scott Disick and Sofia Richie called it quits in August 2020, some "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fans briefly held out hope that Disick and Kourtney Kardashian would get back together again. But then Disick moved on with another model much younger than he, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin.

An insider told E! News that it was Disick who pulled the plug on his relationship with Richie, and the source suggested that the pair's 15-year age gap was partially to blame for their split. Another source said Disick had been spending a lot of time with Kardashian and the three children they share, which caused the couple to drift apart. On an episode of "KUWTK," Disick confirmedhe and Richie had discussed this issue. "She literally said with an ultimatum, 'You have to choose me or Kourtney,'" he recalled, per E! News.

Disick made his choice, confessing that his co-parenting relationship with Kardashian was extremely important to him. Unfortunately, the exes' close bond would later be tested by Kardashian's romance with her now-fiancé Travis Barker. On an episode of "The Kardashians," Disick complained about how Barker entering the picture ruined his friendship with Kardashian, per People. Richie has also moved on — her boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, popped the question, she revealed on Instagram on April 20 — and now Disick is seeing the humor in both her and Kardashian's engagements.