Rust Production Company Hit With Consequence Over Halyna Hutchins' Death

The production company behind the ill-fated movie "Rust" is still feeling the repercussions of the tragedy that saw cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lose her life and director Joel Souza injured in an incident involving Alec Baldwin and a prop gun in October 2021.

There's been some contention over what really happened on the set, though Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death after finding himself hit with lawsuits over the horrific incident. "This is a rare instance when the system broke down, and someone should be held legally culpable for the tragic consequences," Luke Nikas, Baldwin's lawyer, claimed in a legal filing obtained by Deadline, which also detailed Baldwin's version of events. It was also claimed that Baldwin was asked to pick up the gun by Hutchins herself but it's believed a real bullet found its way into the prop gun, per People.

Baldwin has addressed the incident a few times since that tragic day, including getting emotional in December 2021 during a raw appearance on "ABC News." Then, he claimed he "would go to any lengths to undo what happened" as he opened up about what happened, but now it's the production company's turn to face the consequences.