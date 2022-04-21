Heartbreaking 911 Call Reveals New Info Surrounding Circumstances Of Dwayne Haskin's Death

Football fans were shocked and deeply saddened when Pittsburgh Steelers player Dwayne Haskins tragically died at age 24. In the early morning hours of April 9, a dump truck hit the NFL quarterback as he was trying to cross the interstate outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to ESPN. He died at the scene.

Haskins played for Ohio State in college before beginning his NFL career with the Washington Commanders and later finding a home with the Steelers. He touched the lives of many, and upon hearing the news of his devastating death, those who knew him flooded social media with tributes to the late athlete. "One of the greatest QB's in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend," his former college coach Urban Meyer tweeted. "He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever," wrote Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

Dwayne's widow, Kalabrya Haskins, also released a statement on Twitter thanking everyone who cared about her husband for expressing their love and condolences. "The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion," it read, in part. "All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated." Kalabrya actually spoke to Dwayne the night he died, and her heartbreaking call to 911 is shedding new light on what he was doing in his final hours.