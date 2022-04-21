Heartbreaking 911 Call Reveals New Info Surrounding Circumstances Of Dwayne Haskin's Death
Football fans were shocked and deeply saddened when Pittsburgh Steelers player Dwayne Haskins tragically died at age 24. In the early morning hours of April 9, a dump truck hit the NFL quarterback as he was trying to cross the interstate outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to ESPN. He died at the scene.
Haskins played for Ohio State in college before beginning his NFL career with the Washington Commanders and later finding a home with the Steelers. He touched the lives of many, and upon hearing the news of his devastating death, those who knew him flooded social media with tributes to the late athlete. "One of the greatest QB's in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend," his former college coach Urban Meyer tweeted. "He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever," wrote Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.
Dwayne's widow, Kalabrya Haskins, also released a statement on Twitter thanking everyone who cared about her husband for expressing their love and condolences. "The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion," it read, in part. "All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated." Kalabrya actually spoke to Dwayne the night he died, and her heartbreaking call to 911 is shedding new light on what he was doing in his final hours.
Dwayne Haskins was walking to get gas
As fans grieved, their hearts broke more when they learned that Dwayne Haskins' final Instagram post was about finding peace, per The U.S. Sun, and they heard him playfully joking around with teammate Najee Harris in one of his last videos on social media. They also wondered what exactly happened the night Dwayne died. The recording of Kalabrya Haskins' 911 call answers this question: He was walking on the interstate because he ran out of gas.
Kalabrya had been in contact with her husband and grew concerned when he quit answering his phone. "He said he was going to call me back after he put gas in and I kept calling and kept calling," she said to a 911 operator, per USA Today. Kalabrya also informed the operator that Dwayne's phone had stopped functioning, but she knew where he was when she last spoke to him. "I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he's OK and if anything happened to him," she continued. While on the phone with the dispatcher, the frantic wife was told something that made her start praying: an accident had already been reported in the location she described.
In her statement about Dwayne's tragic death, Kalabrya wrote, "He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time."