Why Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Being Advised Not To Star On The Kardashians

The Kardashians' men aren't exactly strangers when it comes to being in front of the reality TV cameras that follow the famous family pretty much everywhere they go. Case and point? All the boyfriends and husbands that have popped up on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" over the years, from Scott Disick and Lamar Odom (who landed "Khloe & Lamar," his own spin-off with his then wife, Khloé Kardashian), to Kris Humphries, and Corey Gamble, to name but a few.

While there have been exceptions to the rule (Kanye West, for example, reportedly made quite the point of not getting involved in that world while married to Kim Kardashian aside from a few cameos, per Radar Online) many fans have been hoping Kim's new man, Pete Davidson, could pop up sometime. Well, he is pretty comfortable in front of the cameras, seeing as he's a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," after all.

It seemed for a moment that fans may well have gotten their way too, as Davidson publicly supported his lady love when the K family stepped out for the premiere of the Hulu series "The Kardashians" in April, but if you were hoping to see Davidson potentially recreate that time Humphries proposed to Kim in a bedroom with rose petals and candles while a crew filmed the whole thing? Well, you might be disappointed, because it sounds like that's a no-go.