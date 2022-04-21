Britney Spears' Lawyer Makes Bold Claim About Jamie Spears' Current Behavior

When it comes to the legendary artist Britney Spears, an array of things come to mind. From her critically acclaimed discography to her unforgettable award show performances, Britney has made a lasting mark in the pop-culture sphere. However, in recent years, the singer and her family have been making headlines regarding her controversial conservatorship. During the 13-year arrangement, the "Outrageous" artist was under the control of her father Jamie Spears, who handled everything from her career decisions to her extensive income.

In June 2021, Britney shocked fans with an emotional testimony regarding the "abuse" she experienced while under the conservatorship (per NPR). Fortunately, after a couple of additional court appearances, documentaries, and support from the #FreeBritney movement, she was finally released from the legal arrangement on November 12, 2021. "Good God, I love my fans so much it's crazy. I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day! Best day ever," Britney tweeted in response to the ruling.

Since that fateful day, Britney has been living her best life as a free woman. Over the last few months, she's traveled around the world with her fiance Sam Asghari and revealed that she's pregnant. However, recent reports indicate that Britney's newfound happiness and freedom have been plagued by her father.