Ellen Pompeo Heaps Praise On Katherine Heigl For Past Interview Calling Out Grey's Anatomy

Katherine Heigl is finally be getting support from a fellow colleague. The actor is known for starring in major films and television shows like "Knocked Up," "27 Dresses," and "The Twilight Zone," according to IMDb. However, her role as Dr. Izzie Stevens on the ABC hit series "Grey's Anatomy" catapulted her career to a whole new level after she spent six seasons on the show, per the Daily Mail.

Heigl, who has also been known to speak her mind, made several controversial comments in the past about some of the projects in which she has starred. However, one of the most jaw-dropping remarks she made was during an interview on "Late Night with David Letterman" where she spoke about the grueling work hours on "Grey's Anatomy." "I'm gonna keep saying this because I hope it embarrasses them.. a 17-hour day, which I think is cruel and mean," Heigl said. While she hoped to shed a light on a major issue back then, it backfired and not only damaged her reputation, but also got her blacklisted in the entertainment industry.

After years of suffering, Heigl opened up about being labeled "unprofessional" and "difficult" during an interview with The Washington Post. "I may have said a couple of things you didn't like, but then that escalated to 'she's ungrateful,'" she told the outlet. "What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don't like?" Although no one defended her at the time, one of her former co-stars is finally coming forward.