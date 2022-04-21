Ellen Pompeo Heaps Praise On Katherine Heigl For Past Interview Calling Out Grey's Anatomy
Katherine Heigl is finally be getting support from a fellow colleague. The actor is known for starring in major films and television shows like "Knocked Up," "27 Dresses," and "The Twilight Zone," according to IMDb. However, her role as Dr. Izzie Stevens on the ABC hit series "Grey's Anatomy" catapulted her career to a whole new level after she spent six seasons on the show, per the Daily Mail.
Heigl, who has also been known to speak her mind, made several controversial comments in the past about some of the projects in which she has starred. However, one of the most jaw-dropping remarks she made was during an interview on "Late Night with David Letterman" where she spoke about the grueling work hours on "Grey's Anatomy." "I'm gonna keep saying this because I hope it embarrasses them.. a 17-hour day, which I think is cruel and mean," Heigl said. While she hoped to shed a light on a major issue back then, it backfired and not only damaged her reputation, but also got her blacklisted in the entertainment industry.
After years of suffering, Heigl opened up about being labeled "unprofessional" and "difficult" during an interview with The Washington Post. "I may have said a couple of things you didn't like, but then that escalated to 'she's ungrateful,'" she told the outlet. "What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don't like?" Although no one defended her at the time, one of her former co-stars is finally coming forward.
Ellen Pompeo confirms intense Grey's Anatomy working conditions
During an episode of her podcast, "Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo," the "Grey's Anatomy" star discussed finding a work-life balance with co-star Kate Walsh, who is known for her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery. Pompeo finally addressed Katherine Heigl's comment about their long work hours and confirmed the actor's initial claims. "I remember Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working — and she was 100% right," Pompeo said.
Pompeo noted that given today's climate, Heigl would have been labeled a "complete hero" had she made those same comments now. "She's ahead of her time. [She] made a statement about our crazy hours and of course, let's slam a woman and call her ungrateful." The actor also described the "Firefly Lane" star as "ballsy" and admitted "she was telling the truth" about everything.
Regardless of her setbacks, Heigl continues to put her best foot forward and work with those who are happy to have her on-set. According to Deadline, Heigl signed on to star and executive produce the limited series "Woodhull," which is about the first woman to run for U.S. president in 1872.