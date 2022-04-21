Thandwie Newton Has New Rumored Romance Amid Personal Turmoil

Actor Thandiwe Newton can't seem to stay out of the spotlight as of late. The star, known for her roles in "Westworld," "Crash" and more recently, "All the Old Knives" opposite Chris Pine, made headlines while on the set of the "Magic Mike" sequel. According to The Sun, Newton and Channing Tatum, who's producing "Magic Mike's Last Dance," came to blows over the infamous Will Smith incident at the 2022 Academy Awards. Reportedly, the fight between the two rose to "unimaginably vicious" levels and prompted Tatum to drive off from the set.

On April 13, a statement from the movie's production company revealed Newton had officially pulled out of the "Magic Mike" film in order to deal with "family matters," per Variety. However, it's speculated that Newton was actually fired from the film as a result of the fight. A source told The Sun of Tatum, "After the row he just went, 'I am not working with her anymore.' Him being a producer, it's his movie, so she's off the movie." Salma Hayek is now set to replace Newton in the film.

Since the verbal spar with Tatum, rumors began to circulate that Newton's dealing with personal problems. Now, another rumor has cropped up, this time dealing with her love life.