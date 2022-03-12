Thandiwe Newton Confirms What We Suspected About Chris Pines' On-Set Behavior

There's no shortage of Chrises in Hollywood (and sometimes it seems like they all happen to star in the Marvel movie franchise). It can feel a lot like Chris-mas with the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Pratt on our screens. But even so, it's easy to see why fans get them confused. While not in the Marvel movies, Chris Pine headlined the blockbuster "Star Trek" films, and has been making waves in Hollywood ever since he first burst onto the scene in the aughts, per IMDb. Pine also co-starred alongside Israeli actor Gal Gadot in "Wonder Woman," which was a refreshing step forward for Hollywood thanks to its feminist themes, as High Snobiety pointed out.

Just as his role in the film implied, Pine has made no bones about the fact he's a staunch feminist himself. "A woman at the forefront naturally leads with ... compassion, and [is about] giving life instead of taking life," he said, speaking of Gadot in an interview with DuJour. "To have a strong woman who represents these qualities, I think we can start injecting this world with a little bit more of the ideology of compassion, love, and positive moral strength rather than something destructive." Pine is currently co-starring alongside Thandiwe Newton in "All The Old Knives," and the actor's recent interview confirms what we've suspected about Pines' on-set behavior all along.