Mike Tyson In Hot Water Over Violent Plane Altercation

Mike Tyson once had a notoriously bad temper, but seemingly mellowed out over the years. Leading up to a fight in 1999, the boxing legend lost his cool during an interview with WWOR/Channel 9's Russ Salzberg. The interviewer mentioned Tyson's nefarious disposition. "You take into the ring a lot of rage. Does that work for you, or does it work against you at times?" Salzberg asked (via the New York Post). "Who cares? We're in a fight anyway. What does it matter?" Tyson flippantly responded. That interview was cut short by Salzberg once the boxer became noticeably irritated, and ended with Tyson shouting expletives.

By 2014, Tyson appeared to be a changed man who no longer reverted to violent outbursts when frustrated. The former heavyweight champ credited his turnaround to his wife. "If I wasn't married I'd be very different," the boxer told The Guardian at the time. "I'd still be that violent schmuck because that's all I once knew — how to hurt people ... I'm just happy I'm not that same person."

In March, Tyson's reformed attitude was tested when a fan confronted him during a comedy show. The man kept telling the Brooklyn native that he wanted to prove himself by fighting the boxing icon, per TMZ. Tyson remained composed, and even barely reacted when the man pulled a gun. Eventually, the altercation ended with Tyson embracing the man — who then fled the scene. Roughly a month later, another incident did not end so amicably.