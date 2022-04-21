Twitter Is In Tatters Over Meghan Markle's Ukraine Flag Mishap

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly been busy traveling as of late. The former senior royals recently took a trip across the pond to Europe, their first European trip since stepping down in 2020. The two first stopped in England to visit Queen Elizabeth, which also happened to be the first time the two have seen the queen since stepping away from royal life and moving to California.

Then, Harry and Meghan were off to the Netherlands to host the Invictus Games, Harry's beloved sports competition he created for service personnel and veterans. The couple enjoyed a welcome reception for friends and family of competitors on April 15, where Meghan's all-white look turned heads. The Invictus Games' opening ceremony on April 16 was also a cute moment for the couple, as they shared a romantic kiss on stage and welcomed all of the competitors. Moreover, Meghan and Harry gave a little extra love to the Ukraine team, with the duchess remarking in her speech, "For each team, my husband and I both recognize it's been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally, not least of which for the Ukraine team, whom we are all standing with" (via Today).

Aside from Invictus-related events, Harry and Meghan were able to fit a few other press appearances while on their Europe trip. One such appearance particularly got people talking on Twitter.