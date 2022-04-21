Nicolas Cage Finally Clears The Air On A Bizarre Rumored Purchase

Nicolas Cage: the man, the myth, the legend, the meme. And behind the complex figure is a whopping 100 movies since the beginning of his career in the 80s. Although not all of them were award-winning hits, like "Leaving Las Vegas" and "The Rock," Cage did what he had to do to get money to pay off his over $6 million debt to the IRS, which came after reports alluding to Cage's infamous spending. The Mirror claimed he once owned over 50 luxury cars, 30 motorcycles, four giant yachts, over 15 homes, and a private island before he had to sell many of them.

Cage reflected on his colorful legacy in a March interview with GQ, "I had some moments that I went off and did some wild stuff, but a lot of that was by design." He added, "I think many people in the public got swept up with an idea of me being kind of a wild madman, which was fun in the beginning."

But today, Cage is reclaiming his image and has cleared up one wacky rumor about his personal life.