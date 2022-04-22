Justin Bieber Was Just Hit With A Big Lawsuit
Dan + Shay's 2019 single "10,000 Hours" featuring Justin Bieber was a huge success — but it may now be the cause of some legal turmoil for the artists. The collaboration, released as the lead single from the country group's album, "Good Things," quickly became the number 1 song on the country streaming chart, according to Billboard. The track also broke records for the biggest streaming debut by a country artist with 75 million global streams, according to The Music Universe. The song later earned a Grammy in 2021 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
"To be on this song with a buddy of ours, Justin Bieber, is just incredible. He's such a talented guy," Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay said following their Grammy victory. The song remains one of the most popular tracks from the band, and even went on to win two American Music Awards, and an iHeartRadio Music Award. However, a recently filed complaint suggests the song was stolen.
Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay are being sued
Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay are facing a lawsuit for copyright infringement in their hit "10,000 Hours," TMZ reports. According to Billboard, a company called Melomega has filed a suit against the country duo, Bieber, and Warner Music, claiming the parties involved copied a "core portion" of "10,000 Hours," from a 1980 song titled, "The First Time Baby Is A Holiday." Tre Lovell, Melomega's lawyer, wrote in a statement, "Defendants' theft is impudently bold. One need only listen to 'First Time' and the infringing '10,000 Hours' to discern the unmistakable similarities between the songs."
Melomega said their copyright claim has been further validated by musicologist Dr. Alexander Stewart, who analyzed the similarities between the tracks. "Defendants copied, in minute detail, the most important, core portion of plaintiff's song, which includes the chorus, verse and hook," Melomega wrote.
While neither "10,000 Hours" act has commented on the new suit, Bieber is no stranger to the world of lawsuits. According to NBC News, the "Peaches" hitmaker filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of assault in 2020, but requested that the case be dismissed last month. It sounds like Bieber keeps his legal team busy!