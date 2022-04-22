Justin Bieber Was Just Hit With A Big Lawsuit

Dan + Shay's 2019 single "10,000 Hours" featuring Justin Bieber was a huge success — but it may now be the cause of some legal turmoil for the artists. The collaboration, released as the lead single from the country group's album, "Good Things," quickly became the number 1 song on the country streaming chart, according to Billboard. The track also broke records for the biggest streaming debut by a country artist with 75 million global streams, according to The Music Universe. The song later earned a Grammy in 2021 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

"To be on this song with a buddy of ours, Justin Bieber, is just incredible. He's such a talented guy," Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay said following their Grammy victory. The song remains one of the most popular tracks from the band, and even went on to win two American Music Awards, and an iHeartRadio Music Award. However, a recently filed complaint suggests the song was stolen.