Sam Asghari Seems To Have A Problem With Britney Spears' Celebrity Crush

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have had a lot to celebrate in recent months. After meeting filming "Slumber Party" in 2016, Spears and Asghari have been inseparable, with him standing firmly by the pop princess' side as she lived through and fought her conservatorship. Spears rid herself of the controversial legal status in November 2021, allowing her to start making decisions for herself for the first time since 2008, The New York Times reported. Among those was the choice to get married and have another child, something she wanted to do under the conservatorship but had her request to have her IUD removed denied, per another NYT report.

The tides have since turned. In September 2021, Spears and her longtime beau became engaged, which Asghari announced on Instagram. Their happy news streak didn't end there. Spears and Asghari are also going to be parents, as announced on Instagram on April 11. "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back," the singer teased her fans before dropping the bombshell. Asghari proved he's just as smitten about it. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do," he captioned an Instagram post featuring a lion couple with a cub.

The love birds seem to be on cloud nine, but that doesn't mean Asghari doesn't get a twinge of jealousy every now and then, especially when the subject matter is Spears' celebrity crush.