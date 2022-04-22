Sam Asghari Seems To Have A Problem With Britney Spears' Celebrity Crush
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have had a lot to celebrate in recent months. After meeting filming "Slumber Party" in 2016, Spears and Asghari have been inseparable, with him standing firmly by the pop princess' side as she lived through and fought her conservatorship. Spears rid herself of the controversial legal status in November 2021, allowing her to start making decisions for herself for the first time since 2008, The New York Times reported. Among those was the choice to get married and have another child, something she wanted to do under the conservatorship but had her request to have her IUD removed denied, per another NYT report.
The tides have since turned. In September 2021, Spears and her longtime beau became engaged, which Asghari announced on Instagram. Their happy news streak didn't end there. Spears and Asghari are also going to be parents, as announced on Instagram on April 11. "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back," the singer teased her fans before dropping the bombshell. Asghari proved he's just as smitten about it. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do," he captioned an Instagram post featuring a lion couple with a cub.
The love birds seem to be on cloud nine, but that doesn't mean Asghari doesn't get a twinge of jealousy every now and then, especially when the subject matter is Spears' celebrity crush.
Britney Spears has a framed pic of Brad Pitt
Plenty of late '90s kids are obsessed with Britney Spears, but that doesn't mean the pop star doesn't have celebrity crushes of her own. One in particular has been unwavering throughout the decades, and Sam Asghari has strong feelings about it. Spears' fiance took to Instagram on April 21 to tease her for having a framed picture of Brad Pitt in her closet. "All right, so we got a huge problem," he started the video.
Laughing while wearing a pink cowboy hat, Asghari then pointed the camera to the shirtless actor rocking a hat from the iconic 1991 film "Thelma & Louise," his breakthrough role. "My girl got a picture of ... Who's this? Brad Pitt." Spears wasn't fazed by her beau's teasing and responded accordingly. "The only and only," she is heard saying in the background. Asghari proceeded to mimic Pitt's famous "Simon says" line from the movie. "I'm 10 times better than that guy," he said. Spears approved of his rendition, exclaiming, "That's good, baby."
Of course, Spears's admiration for Pitt is no secret. And this is far from the only time Asghari has teased her about it. In December, he uploaded a video to Instagram Story that showed Spears wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the word "Pitt" emblazoned across the front. He teasingly warned Pitt to watch out, which drew a strong reaction from Spears. "Because, clearly, that's my competition," he explained.