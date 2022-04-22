How A Famous Award Show Plans To Prevent Its Own Version Of The Will Smith Slap Drama

The Tony Awards does not want a repeat of the Will Smith-Chris Rock situation at their awards show.

When the highly controversial Slap Gate happened, many raised their brows at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for allowing Smith to return to his seat after he had slapped Rock on live television. But after the 2022 Oscars, they tweeted that their organization "does not condone violence of any form." It had taken a few weeks until they came up with their next course of action, which ended up with Smith being slapped with a 10-year ban. "The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement, per CNN.

Smith also took it upon himself to resign from the Academy after the ruckus he caused. "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason," the actor announced in a statement, per The New York Times. It's only natural for other awards shows to take what had happened at the Oscars as a warning, and so the Tony Awards issued a strict rule for their upcoming event.