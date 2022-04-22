Prince Harry Reveals That Lilibet Just Took A Big Step In Her Life

It seems like just yesterday Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were announcing daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's birth to the world. After entering the world on June 4, 2021, baby Lili has largely lived her life away from the prying public eye, with only one photo surfacing of the infant so far (as per Marie Claire). Harry and Meghan, however, have shared tidbits here and there of their little girl's first year. "Two is definitely a juggle," Harry admitted at an event in late June, per Hello!, but the Duke of Sussex also raved about Lilibet. "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there," Harry shared.

Meghan also shared two milestones for Lilibet, including her first Halloween and the start of her teething, in a November 2021 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," per the Independent. "Lili's now teething," the duchess said at the time, open to advice on "anything to relieve that." Moreover, Lilibet had just dressed up for Halloween as a skunk "like Flower from 'Bambi,'" Meghan revealed. (Brother Archie wore a dinosaur costume.)

With Lili being almost 1 year old, Harry opened up about another recent (and major!) milestone his daughter just reached.