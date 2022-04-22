Prince Harry Reveals That Lilibet Just Took A Big Step In Her Life
It seems like just yesterday Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were announcing daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's birth to the world. After entering the world on June 4, 2021, baby Lili has largely lived her life away from the prying public eye, with only one photo surfacing of the infant so far (as per Marie Claire). Harry and Meghan, however, have shared tidbits here and there of their little girl's first year. "Two is definitely a juggle," Harry admitted at an event in late June, per Hello!, but the Duke of Sussex also raved about Lilibet. "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there," Harry shared.
Meghan also shared two milestones for Lilibet, including her first Halloween and the start of her teething, in a November 2021 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," per the Independent. "Lili's now teething," the duchess said at the time, open to advice on "anything to relieve that." Moreover, Lilibet had just dressed up for Halloween as a skunk "like Flower from 'Bambi,'" Meghan revealed. (Brother Archie wore a dinosaur costume.)
With Lili being almost 1 year old, Harry opened up about another recent (and major!) milestone his daughter just reached.
Prince Harry is super proud of Lilibet's latest milestone
Although Prince Harry has been busy supporting athletes at the Invictus Games, he made time to boast about daughter Lilibet's recent athletic milestone. "She took her first step just a few days ago! Proud papa, here," Harry gushed to People in late April. The Duke of Sussex cheekily added that Lili was just "trying to keep up with her brother."
Speaking of Archie, although he and his little sis have been away from Harry during the Games, he will soon join him in the Netherlands. "I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it," Harry told the magazine. The Games, which Harry has long been affiliated with, raise awareness of and promote the rehabilitation of wounded or sick service people. When asked at the opening ceremony, Harry stated that his wish for his son and daughter was "to grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world," per People.
It's a good thing Lili is up on her feet — the Sussexes, by the sound of it, are an adventurous family. As Harry told Oprah Winfrey in his and Meghan Markle's March 2021 sit-down interview (per Us Weekly), one of the perks to moving to California was all "the outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie, and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs."