RHOC's Noella Bergener Reveals The Eyebrow-Raising Way She Met Her Estranged Husband

Breakout "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Noella Bergener has been a welcome addition to the Bravo franchise. At the start of "RHOC" Season 16, it seemed as if she and her husband James Bergener were couple goals. But soon enough, the illusion of their picture-perfect lives was shattered when she revealed that her husband had mysteriously left her. What ensued was one of the juiciest plot lines of the season, with drama galore. According to Women's Health, not only did James leave the country, but he was facing huge tax debt in the U.S. too, making the terms of their break-up even more complicated.

On an episode of "RHOC," she claimed (per Page Six), "To this date James has not visited our son or giving me any explanation for his departure." She continued, "He has fled the state to evade service. My cards are still shut off, he hasn't paid a dime in support, he stopped paying for our home and is currently holding up our divorce."

However, things are turning around for Noella, as she discussed her life changes during Part 1 of "RHOC" Season 16 reunion. Per Bravo, she confirmed that she is "officially divorced" and, in the finale episode, revealed that she has moved into a new home. Now, Noella has also shared how she actually met her ex-husband, and it may come as a shock.