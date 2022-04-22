Nicolas Cage Reveals The Sweet Meaning Behind His Daughter's Name

Nicolas Cage is quite the family man. Along with being married five times — his ex-wives include Alice Kim, Erika Koike, Patricia Arquette, and Lisa Marie Presley — he's also the father of two sons, Weston (who he had with actor Christina Fulton) and Kal-El (who he shares with Kim). In February 2021, Cage married Riko Shibata in Las Vegas and told the Los Angeles Times the following January, "I'm really happily married. I know five is a lot. But I think I got it right this time."

That same month, the couple revealed that they had more big news to share: They're having a baby! A representative for the pair told People, "The parents-to-be are elated!" Cage also opened up about why he's thrilled to be welcoming another baby into the family, telling Access Hollywood in April, "My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair. I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

While that's certainly adorable, it's not all that he's shared about the little one. He's also revealed the incredibly touching meaning behind the name he's chosen to give his new baby.