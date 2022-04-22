Nicki Minaj Reveals The Major Change She Made To Her Life

Nicki Minaj's public persona is a far cry from how she prefers to act at home. Despite the "Anaconda" artist's flamboyant personality as a performer, she claims to be low-key shy while at home. In fact, home is exactly where Minaj prefers to stay. "Nothing about me has changed since I got fame," she told Complex in 2012. "I never liked to go to clubs. I never liked to go out," Minaj added.

It came as a surprise to fans in 2021 when fellow rapper Azealia Banks intimated that Minaj was a heavy cocaine user. Shortly after those allegations, Minaj took to Instagram Live to clear the air about her apparent drug use. "I don't know if it's just me, but I wouldn't be embarrassed about any f***in drugs I did, that's why I talk about the motherf***in drugs I do in my motherf***in music," the "Pills N Potions" rapper said, while vehemently denying any cocaine use. "Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. Ever," Minaj added.

Perhaps fame did little to change Minaj's home life, but becoming a mother in 2020 had an understandably sizable impact on the hit-maker. "I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, more good in the universe," she said while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in February. "It makes you more of a forgiving person," Minaj added. In addition to raising a child, the rapper made another massive change to her life.