Nicki Minaj Has Something To Say About Those Drug Abuse Rumors

Like Nicki Minaj has said before, "Every time I take a break, the game be so boring." Clearly, the Queens, New York native isn't lying. After being on a hiatus, Minaj shortly returned to shake things up in May 2021. Following a stylish, trendsetting rollout on her Instagram, Minaj re-released her 2009 "Beam Me Up Scotty" mixtape. The mixtape features five bonus tracks, including three new tracks: "Seeing Green," "Fractions," and "Crocodile Teeth (Remix)."

As expected, the "Good Form" rapper's project did numbers. As of May 14, 2021, Chart Data reported that Minaj's "Seeing Green" track featuring Lil Wayne and Drake hit #1 on the US iTunes charts. Of course, Mrs. Petty got back on Twitter to remind her haters and her fans that she can release music from over a decade ago and still do numbers. She tweeted on the same day, "Trust, it's all fun & games until I wanna play too."

Later in the day, Minaj hopped back on Instagram Live to address a few rumors that have circulated about her in the past. Like any other rapper who goes mainstream, she has found herself at the root of several controversial rumors. During her long-standing feud with Remy Ma, the latter claimed Minaj was a "cokehead" on her 2017 diss track, "SHEther." Minaj is addressing rumors once and for all about her drug use. Read on to see what she had to say.