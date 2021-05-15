How Tessica Brown Really Feels About Nicki Minaj's 'Gorilla Glue' Lyric

There are obvious pros and cons to internet fame. Sure, you may get a ton of followers and even a few endorsement deals out of it. However, depending on what you went viral for, you may never be able to live it down. Unfortunately, Tessica Brown a.k.a. 'Gorilla Glue Girl' has a long way to go before the internet forgets about her infamous incident.

If you haven't been living under a rock, you may remember how Brown got her claim to fame. In early February 2021, she went viral on TikTok after sharing that she used Gorilla Glue adhesive spray to slick down her ponytail after running out of Göt2b freeze spray (which is intended for hair). As she explained in the video, she tried to wash the Gorilla Glue out, but "it didn't move." Instead, her ponytail kept getting "tighter and tighter."

After having the glue stuck in her hair for almost two weeks in a saga that captivated social media users everywhere, Dr. Michael Obeng, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, was finally able to remove the adhesive during a four-hour surgery. Things have since gotten easier (and less messier) for Brown, but clearly nobody has forgotten the infamous event — not even Nicki Minaj, who referenced Brown's situation on her May 2021 track, "Fractions."