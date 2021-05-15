How Tessica Brown Really Feels About Nicki Minaj's 'Gorilla Glue' Lyric
There are obvious pros and cons to internet fame. Sure, you may get a ton of followers and even a few endorsement deals out of it. However, depending on what you went viral for, you may never be able to live it down. Unfortunately, Tessica Brown a.k.a. 'Gorilla Glue Girl' has a long way to go before the internet forgets about her infamous incident.
If you haven't been living under a rock, you may remember how Brown got her claim to fame. In early February 2021, she went viral on TikTok after sharing that she used Gorilla Glue adhesive spray to slick down her ponytail after running out of Göt2b freeze spray (which is intended for hair). As she explained in the video, she tried to wash the Gorilla Glue out, but "it didn't move." Instead, her ponytail kept getting "tighter and tighter."
After having the glue stuck in her hair for almost two weeks in a saga that captivated social media users everywhere, Dr. Michael Obeng, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, was finally able to remove the adhesive during a four-hour surgery. Things have since gotten easier (and less messier) for Brown, but clearly nobody has forgotten the infamous event — not even Nicki Minaj, who referenced Brown's situation on her May 2021 track, "Fractions."
Tessica Brown says she thought Nicki Minaj's 'Gorilla Glue' reference was "cute"
Nicki Minaj stunned the Barbz everywhere when she re-released her critically acclaimed 2009 mixtape, "Beam Me Up Scotty," on streaming platforms in May 2021. Alongside the 18-track tape, Minaj released three new tracks, "Seeing Green," "Fractions," and "Crocodile Teeth (Remix)." "Beam Me Up Scotty" has already seen success within a day after its release, with the "Barbie Dreams" emcee dominating the iTunes charts. Additionally, there are a plethora of quotable lyrics from the throwback tape. One of those lyrics, however, is a shout out from Minaj to Tessica Brown. On the track, Nicki raps (via Genius): "Head game slicker than little miss Gorilla Glue."
Per TMZ, Brown found the 'gorilla glue' reference to be 'cute.' The outlet reported, "She says normally she's offended if someone calls her Gorilla Glue Girl, instead of her name, but Nicki gets a pass. She says even though Nicki didn't reach out in advance to brief her about the shout-out, she hopes to meet her in person one day."
Minaj has a series of projects underway, including her HBOMax docuseries and her fifth studio album (popularly known as NM5 by her fans). Although Brown wishes she met the Queen in person, she still looks forward to buying her album.