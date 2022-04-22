Why Is Rob Kardashian Missing From Court?

Blac Chyna's case against the Kardashian family is currently underway, however, Rob Kardashian has been noticebaly absent from court proceedings thus far. According to TMZ, the Kardashian son has instead been focusing on assuring life is as normal as possible for his daughter Dream, who he shares with Chyna. The outlet further reports that Rob is willing to physically appear in court if he is called to testify.

Rob's decision to stay home with his daughter makes sense, as the reality star recently found himself in a social media quarrel after Chyna tweeted that she was "single [with] no child support," per E! News. In response to Chyna's proclamation, Rob fired back, claiming he paid for Dream's school tuition, medical, expenses, and extracurricular activities.

While Rob's relationship with Chyna appears to still be evolving, the Arthur George founder previously revealed that he dropped his 2017 assault and battery lawsuit against Chyna for his daughter's sake. "My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial," he said, per People. He added, "I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna."