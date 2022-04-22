Paulina Gretzsky And Dustin Johnson Are About To Take The Biggest Step In Their Relationship

Model Paulina Gretzky and golf pro Dustin Johnson have been an item for a very long time. The famous pair first got together in 2013, and got engaged a very short time later. In the past nine years, the couple have had two children: River and Tatum. And yet, Gretzky and Johnson have not walked down the aisle. So what was keeping the daughter of Canada's most famous hockey legend and the golf legend from tying the knot?

In May 2021, Gretzky explained on the "Pillows and Beer" podcast why she was never in a rush to get hitched. "I fell in love with someone so fast, and we just had the best things that ever happened to us, happen so quickly," she said, adding, "The most important thing was my kids and Dustin and his career. Those things took precedence, and those things needed to be established, and actually, after he won the Masters [in 2020], I was like, 'I got this. Let's do it, let's get married, because now is the time, this makes sense."

We can't help but notice recently that their wedding planning activities have definitely amped up. In April 2021, Gretzky posted to IG her wedding gown shopping excursions, per People. In March, she posted to her IG about her bachelorette party in St. Barth's, while Johnson was also there having his bachelor party! And now we're learning that their "I Do's" are imminent: like, this weekend!