Kevin Federline's Lawyer Has Choice Words For Britney Spears

In an April Instagram message, Britney Spears alleged her ex-husband Kevin Federline wasn't there for her at a time when she was pregnant with one of their sons. As the Blast recorded, Spears went off in a now-deleted rant, writing, "... My ex-husband wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!!" The pop princess claimed one time while she was staying in Vegas as "a very pregnant woman," it was one of her brother's friends that showed up to support her, not Federline.

Spears noted she's made "peace" with the situation, but it seems that Federline doesn't feel the same as his ex-wife. His attorney Mark Kaplan warned the "Toxic" singer to be "very careful about pursuing a dialogue that's based on revisionist history," according to TMZ. Kaplan contends that parts of Spears' recent dialogue were "completely fabricated," as were her Vegas claims. "... [Federline is] not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day," the lawyer continued.

After Spears and Federline divorced in 2006, he was eventually awarded primary custody of the children, according to Fox News. Spears was simultaneously entering her conservatorship and hinted that she didn't love the custody arrangement. "I didn't think my husband was gonna leave me," she told Rolling Stone in 2008. "Otherwise, I'd be with my babies 24/7."