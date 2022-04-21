Britney Spears Has Some Classic Pregnancy Complaints
Britney Spears has baby number three on the way, and she couldn't be more excited about it! It's been a long road for Spears, who has made no secret of wanting to grow her family. In June 2021, the singer stood in front of a judge amid her conservatorship to plea for her freedom. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she told the judge, per USA Today. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby." She even admitted to being given an IUD, so that she couldn't have any babies. By November 2021, a judge ended her conservatorship, and since then, Spears has been a free woman.
In April, the mother-of-two surprised fans by announcing that she was expecting her first child with Sam Asghari. The songstress already shares two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex Kevin Federline. In an Instagram post, the star explained that she shed a few pounds when she was vacationing in Maui, but shortly after she re-gained it. "My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," she shared with fans on Instagram. "4 days later I got a little more food pregnant," she wrote, adding that, "If 2 are in there ... I might just lose it," referring to the possibility of twins.
Now, she's sharing another complaint about pregnancy, but it isn't what you'd expect.
Britney Spears just wants a hot pizza pie
Throughout Britney Spears' pregnancy, she has been an open book, sharing a lot of glimpses into her world via social media. The singer's most recent Instagram post is one of her most relatable yet, as she shares with fans how she's been feeling. "I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did ... then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry," the singer wrote alongside a series of emoji. She added, "Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out."
The singer included a few images modeling different outfits to showcase her pre-pregnancy body. But to really hammer across her point of being so hungry during her pregnancy, Spears shared not just one, or two, but three images of delicious-looking pizza. "MORE PLEASE MORE," she wrote on the first post, before adding on the next that she's "actually starving" on the next. Fans were quick to comment. "Then eat mama bear!!" one person commented. "I HOPE YOU GET EVERYTHING YOU EVER WISH FOR LOVE YOU BUNCHES BRIT!" another chimed in.
While fans seem thrilled with the pop princess's bun in the oven, there's one person who hasn't taken too fondly to questions surrounding it — Justin Timberlake. When paps asked her former boyfriend of Spears how he felt about the pregnancy, he didn't take too fondly to it. "Stop! Go away!" he said, per a video posted on GossipBae. We can imagine those questions would get old.