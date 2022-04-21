Britney Spears Has Some Classic Pregnancy Complaints

Britney Spears has baby number three on the way, and she couldn't be more excited about it! It's been a long road for Spears, who has made no secret of wanting to grow her family. In June 2021, the singer stood in front of a judge amid her conservatorship to plea for her freedom. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she told the judge, per USA Today. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby." She even admitted to being given an IUD, so that she couldn't have any babies. By November 2021, a judge ended her conservatorship, and since then, Spears has been a free woman.

In April, the mother-of-two surprised fans by announcing that she was expecting her first child with Sam Asghari. The songstress already shares two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex Kevin Federline. In an Instagram post, the star explained that she shed a few pounds when she was vacationing in Maui, but shortly after she re-gained it. "My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," she shared with fans on Instagram. "4 days later I got a little more food pregnant," she wrote, adding that, "If 2 are in there ... I might just lose it," referring to the possibility of twins.

Now, she's sharing another complaint about pregnancy, but it isn't what you'd expect.