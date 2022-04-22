Kanye West Raises Eyebrows With New Lyrics About Kim Kardashian Divorce

During Kanye "Ye" West's divorce from Kim Kardashian, the rapper has often used music as an outlet. In July 2021, Ye became emotional as he performed the song "Never Abandon Your Family," per E! News. The song featured a voice-over from his late mother, Donda West. "No matter what, you never abandon your family," she could be heard saying (per Genius). On the track, Ye quotes his children, who plead with him to reconcile with Kardashian. "Daddy, how could you leave? ... Daddy, promise you'll stay," Ye sings.

As the divorce proceedings continued between Kimye, the performer became more aggressive in his lyrics. On the track "Eazy," which dropped in January, the rapper took a direct shot at his ex's new boyfriend. "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," he rapped, per Genius. Ye took it a step further in the music video for the song, as it featured an animated depiction of the "Flashing Lights" artist decapitating Davidson, per Variety. "Everyone livd happily ever after ... except Skete [Ye's nickname for Davidson]," was the message displayed at the end of the video.

Amidst the family drama, Ye reportedly decided to check himself into a rehab facility. "For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he's not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements," a source told Page Six on April 1. Later that month, a new Ye song dropped that had concerning lyrics about his family.