Kanye West Raises Eyebrows With New Lyrics About Kim Kardashian Divorce
During Kanye "Ye" West's divorce from Kim Kardashian, the rapper has often used music as an outlet. In July 2021, Ye became emotional as he performed the song "Never Abandon Your Family," per E! News. The song featured a voice-over from his late mother, Donda West. "No matter what, you never abandon your family," she could be heard saying (per Genius). On the track, Ye quotes his children, who plead with him to reconcile with Kardashian. "Daddy, how could you leave? ... Daddy, promise you'll stay," Ye sings.
As the divorce proceedings continued between Kimye, the performer became more aggressive in his lyrics. On the track "Eazy," which dropped in January, the rapper took a direct shot at his ex's new boyfriend. "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," he rapped, per Genius. Ye took it a step further in the music video for the song, as it featured an animated depiction of the "Flashing Lights" artist decapitating Davidson, per Variety. "Everyone livd happily ever after ... except Skete [Ye's nickname for Davidson]," was the message displayed at the end of the video.
Amidst the family drama, Ye reportedly decided to check himself into a rehab facility. "For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he's not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements," a source told Page Six on April 1. Later that month, a new Ye song dropped that had concerning lyrics about his family.
Kanye West raps about family 'danger'
Kanye "Ye" West jumped on Pusha T's "Dreamin of the Past" track featured on Pusha's "It's Almost Dry" album, which dropped April 3. One specific Ye lyric caught people's attention regarding the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian. "Born in the manger, the son of a stranger/ When daddy's not home, the family's in danger," he rapped at the end of his verse, per Genius. One person tweeted telling Ye, "dude get over it," while another thinks the rapper is "trash," but "felt" that particular lyric.
Other sections of Ye's verse seemed to allude to family troubles. Near the onset, he rapped about being a priest. "Came a minister in my prime so I gotta be Shyne," he said, per Genius. A month earlier, the "Gold Digger" artist made mention of being a priest when he posted on Instagram about only being "allowed" to visit his children at certain times. The since-deleted post had similar themes to the "Dreamin" lyrics. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost," he wrote (via Us Weekly). "As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive," Ye added as a message to his daughter, North.
On Ye's album "Donda," he rapped about family life as well, and apparently became overcome with emotion during a listening party in summer 2021. "He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything," a source told The U.S. Sun. "After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried."