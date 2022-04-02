What We Know About Kanye West's Reported Step Back From The Public Eye
There are finally some improvements in the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West. Over the past few months, Ye has launched a barrage of attacks on Kim (who is legally single) and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The rapper questioned his estranged wife's parenting abilities, released a song and video threatening to physically harm Davidson, and dragged comedian Trevor Noah on Instagram. His actions ultimately lead him to getting suspended on the social media platform and barred from performing at the 2022 Grammys over "concerning online behavior," according to The Blast.
Since the Instagram ban, Ye has stayed off social media, preferring to spend time with his children at sporting events. A source told People that Kim has followed the necessary custody arrangements and makes sure the "Donda" rapper "can see the kids whenever he wants to." However, it looks like Ye is also taking co-parenting seriously and making self-improvements of his own. He is reportedly taking a step back from the public eye — here's everything we know about the situation.
Kanye West has reportedly told Kim Kardashian that he'd stop harassing her online
Kanye "Ye" West has told Kim Kardashian that he will be taking a break from the public eye and will be "going away to get help" following his online harassment of her and Pete Davidson, according to Page Six. A source close to the Kardashians told the outlet, "For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he's not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better." However, the source did not specify whether Ye would be entering a treatment facility or staying in Los Angeles — where he has been as of late to be with his kids — to seek help.
While Kim and Ye haven't publicly confirmed the report, the rapper's representative did tell the outlet that he "is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children."
This new development comes after a source close to Kim told ET that she had been thinking about enacting stronger measures against Ye's harassment, to which Davidson had voiced his support. "If Kanye doesn't stop, [Kim] knows she will be forced to take more drastic measures," the source explained. "She just doesn't want anything bad to happen." Fortunately for Kim and Davidson, it looks like Ye is agreeing to keep things civil for now.