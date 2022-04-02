What We Know About Kanye West's Reported Step Back From The Public Eye

Kanye "Ye" West has told Kim Kardashian that he will be taking a break from the public eye and will be "going away to get help" following his online harassment of her and Pete Davidson, according to Page Six. A source close to the Kardashians told the outlet, "For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he's not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better." However, the source did not specify whether Ye would be entering a treatment facility or staying in Los Angeles — where he has been as of late to be with his kids — to seek help.

While Kim and Ye haven't publicly confirmed the report, the rapper's representative did tell the outlet that he "is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children."

This new development comes after a source close to Kim told ET that she had been thinking about enacting stronger measures against Ye's harassment, to which Davidson had voiced his support. "If Kanye doesn't stop, [Kim] knows she will be forced to take more drastic measures," the source explained. "She just doesn't want anything bad to happen." Fortunately for Kim and Davidson, it looks like Ye is agreeing to keep things civil for now.