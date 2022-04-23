Liza Minnelli's Latest Outing Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

If not for Will Smith's showstopper of a slap at Chris Rock's expense, Liza Minnelli would have likely been the highlight of the Oscars. The legendary songbird appeared onstage to present "Best Picture" alongside Lady Gaga. Despite being wheelchair-bound, the "Cabaret" star was greeted with a thunderous standing ovation. Clearly, Minnelli was delighted, exclaiming, "Oh! It's so exciting," to which Gaga supportively enthused, "You see that? The public, they love you."

However, Minnelli's magical moment has a controversial backstory. Longtime friend Michael Feinstein claimed that the icon felt "sabotaged' presenting in a wheelchair on SiriusXM's "Jess Cagle Show" in April, according to The Guardian. The pianist revealed Minnelli would originally only present if she could sit in a director's chair due to "back trouble." Plans changed last-minute, Feinstein alleged, after the Smith-Rock altercation had unnerved the Oscars' producers. Mere minutes before she was set to take the stage, Minnelli was told about the change. "She was nervous," Feinstein said. "Can you imagine being suddenly forced to be seen by millions of people the way you don't wanna be seen?"

Although Minnelli may have suffered some momentary humiliation, her most recent outing proves that, like all the great divas, she always rises back up.