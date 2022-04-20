Liza Minnelli's Friend Makes A Sad Claim About Her Oscars Appearance

There is no doubt that Liza Minnelli is, always has been, and always will be an icon. Her unforgettable performances in classic movies like "Cabaret" and "Arthur" have solidified her as such. Her singing, dancing, acting, and overall star power all go into making her the diva she is: Liza with a Z, the Queen of Broadway!

Unfortunately, Minnelli has also had to deal with health issues throughout the years. But it seems that — in Minnelli's eyes — the most hurtful thing is the way that gossip publications have constantly speculated about her true condition. When she learned that the National Enquirer was threatening to release a story about her health in 2021, Minnelli took to her Facebook to set the record straight.

"They always quote an anonymous 'close friend' but never ever actually quote any of my real friends by name in any of their stories because they might get the truth," she wrote at the time. Well, this is actually coming true now, because one of her longtime friends is speaking out about the way Minnelli was treated at this year's Academy Awards.