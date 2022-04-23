Lawyer Reveals Why Andy Cohen And Bravo Shouldn't Take NeNe Leakes' Lawsuit Lightly - Exclusive

Former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes is taking legal action against Andy Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal, True Entertainment, and Truly Original. Associated Press reported that, on Wednesday, April 20, Leakes filed a lawsuit in Atlanta, Georgia. Leakes claims that she endured a racist, hostile work environment while shooting "RHOA." She starred on the show for seven seasons, between 2008 and 2020, before calling it quits.

Although Kim Zolciak-Biermann is not named as a defendant, she plays a prominent part in the lawsuit. Leakes' attorney, David deRubertis, released a statement, alleging, "From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives." The suit then names specific instances where Zolciak-Biermann allegedly called Leakes' home a "f***ing roach nest," and wrongfully insinuated that the star was a drug user. Leakes also claimed Zolciak-Biermann used the N-word and played on racial stereotypes when she reportedly said she didn't want to "hang out with NeNe and eat chicken."

According to the suit, Leakes tried to address her concerns about her supposed discriminatory workplace to no avail. Instead, she alleges that she was forced out of the "RHOA" franchise. Leakes' suit seeks redress from the defendants because "NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged." Now, an attorney has weighed in on the merits of Leakes' lawsuit.