New Video Of Vladimir Putin Sparks Wild Speculation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has always made efforts to maintain an image of strength and power to the people of Russia. The infamous photo op of Putin shirtless while horseback riding is a classic example of the ways in which he has projected his "strongman" persona. Unfortunately, maintaining this persona has become absolutely crucial for Putin as the war in Ukraine rages on. It has been shown that this "strongman" image has brought him support from countries outside of Russia — including the U.S., per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

But this façade has been falling apart in recent years due to reporting that Putin's health is allegedly declining. A Russian investigative news organization called The Project claims that Putin has been receiving secret visits from numerous doctors. It's even been reported that Putin has begun dying his hair in an effort to appear younger and healthier.

To be clear, the rumors about Putin's deteriorating health are just that: rumors. But a recent video of Putin during a meeting discussing the war in Ukraine has some people thinking there may be truth to the reports.