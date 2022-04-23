Hailey Bieber's Hilarious Homage To RHONJ Earns A Round Of Applause

It's Hailey Bieber quoting "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" for us! Taking to TikTok on April 22, Bieber posted a video of herself putting a spin on the infamous RHONJ cookie debacle, leaving Beliebers and Housewives fans shocked.

Before diving into the TikTok video, we must revisit the sprinkle and pignoli cookies that ended up being the stars of RHONJ Season 3. Back in 2011, Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga were in the midst of a heated family feud. The feud had been brewing throughout the season and came to a head on Christmas Day. As the families got together, Gorga gave Giudice sprinkle cookies. And the sprinkle cookies were certainly no olive branch in this family because Giudice ended up throwing the cookies in the trash, per Us Weekly.

To Giudice, sprinkle cookies are cheap. Instead, Giudice prefers expensive cookies, like pignolis. While the sprinkle cookies certainly upset Giudice, they brought about infamous quotes from the reality star, causing housewives fans to take to TikTok to recreate their own spin on the cookie debacle. And now, Bieber is not only stepping into the cookie ring, but she has earned the respect of all the New Jersey housewives with her latest TikTok.