Hailey Bieber's Hilarious Homage To RHONJ Earns A Round Of Applause
It's Hailey Bieber quoting "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" for us! Taking to TikTok on April 22, Bieber posted a video of herself putting a spin on the infamous RHONJ cookie debacle, leaving Beliebers and Housewives fans shocked.
Before diving into the TikTok video, we must revisit the sprinkle and pignoli cookies that ended up being the stars of RHONJ Season 3. Back in 2011, Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga were in the midst of a heated family feud. The feud had been brewing throughout the season and came to a head on Christmas Day. As the families got together, Gorga gave Giudice sprinkle cookies. And the sprinkle cookies were certainly no olive branch in this family because Giudice ended up throwing the cookies in the trash, per Us Weekly.
To Giudice, sprinkle cookies are cheap. Instead, Giudice prefers expensive cookies, like pignolis. While the sprinkle cookies certainly upset Giudice, they brought about infamous quotes from the reality star, causing housewives fans to take to TikTok to recreate their own spin on the cookie debacle. And now, Bieber is not only stepping into the cookie ring, but she has earned the respect of all the New Jersey housewives with her latest TikTok.
Hailey Bieber lip-synced to the RHONJ pignoli cookie scene
@haileybieber
It’s RHONJ for me!!♬ original sound - RHONJ OBSESSED🍷
Hailey Bieber just proved herself part of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" fandom after posting herself lip-syncing to the sprinkle and pignoli cookie scene on her TikTok.
"She came to my house Christmas Day. She brought me sprinkle cookies," Bieber lip-syncs while sitting on the floor in a comfortable lounge outfit. "I said to her, 'Melissa. Nobody touched the cookies you brought. I threw them in the garbage!" Bieber continues to quote while making dramatic facial expressions, "You know what my favorite cookies are? Pignoli cookies. That's all I said!"
Yet, while the video of Bieber didn't share much more other than her love for the Housewives franchise, it didn't take long for the members of the Giudice and Gorga family to notice Bieber's fandom and take to their social accounts. Teresa Giudice's daughter, Gia Giudice, took to Instagram Stories and Bieber's TikTok comments to write "Queen," with a white heart emoji. As for the Gorga side, Melissa Gorga also took to Instagram Stories to post the video writing at Bieber, "#RHONJ loves you too!!" With both sides of the family laughing at the cookie scandal and loving Bieber's rendition, it's good to know the feud has been squashed.