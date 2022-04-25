Robin Roberts Chokes Up During Emotional Update On Her Partner's Health

Robin Roberts is no stranger to life's toughest challenges. In 2007, the "Good Morning America" star found a lump in her breast, prompting her to go to the doctor and get things checked out. According to Cancer Connect, doctors diagnosed Roberts with early-stage breast cancer. Throughout the illness, Roberts shared many details with fans, and she remains a big advocate for self-breast examinations to detect cancer early.

In 2013, Roberts got more difficult news. The star revealed on "Good Morning America" that she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood disorder. The talk show host explained to Rachael Ray that her sister's bone marrow transplant ultimately saved her life. "My doctor told me I had a year or two to live if I didn't have a successful transplant, and my other siblings were not a match," Roberts told Ray. "There was not anybody on the list that matched me. It came down to my sister, Sally-Ann." Luckily, the transplant worked, and Sally-Ann literally saved Roberts' life.

In early 2022, Roberts revealed that her partner of almost two decades, Amber Laign, was dealing with serious health issues. In February, Roberts shared a video on her Twitter feed to explain that Laign had been diagnosed with breast cancer. "My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer," she said, vowing to be by Laign's side through it all, even if it meant missing work from time to time. In April, she opened up again about Laign in a tearful interview.