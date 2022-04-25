The Sad Reason Ireland Baldwin Didn't Talk To Her Parents For A Year

Ireland Baldwin's relationship with Alec Baldwin frequently gets people talking. The relationship between the father and daughter has been making headlines at least since Ireland was 11, when Alec infamously called her a "thoughtless little pig," among other insults, when his daughter didn't pick up the phone after several attempts on his part, TMZ reported. The public was in shock over the voicemail message leaked to the press in 2007.

But Ireland stood by her father on the matter, suggesting the media misrepresented the situation, she told Page Six in 2012. "He's said stuff like that before just because he's frustrated," she said of Alec, who was in the thick of his messy divorce from Kim Basinger at the time. "For me it was like, 'OK, whatever.' I called him back I was like, 'Sorry Dad, I didn't have my phone.' That was it."

Ireland developed a much healthier relationship with her famous father in her adult years. The model even joked about the voicemail and Alec's absence throughout her childhood in a Comedy Central roast in 2019, with Alec right by her side. That wasn't the first time, either. In 2015, she shared a photo to Instagram of her and Alec reading the children's book "If I were pig..." The caption, of course, noted she would be "Rude and Thoughtless." Ireland's relationship with Basinger has, on the other hand, been much more straightforward. But there was a point in her life where she stopped talking to both of them.