Johnny Depp's Eye-Opening Texts To Amber Heard's Mom Revealed

As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard continues, revealing texts Depp sent to Heard's mom before the couple's fallout are now shining a light on the intricacies of the pair's relationship.

Right now, the former husband and wife are battling it out in court, as Depp claims Heard tarnished his reputation and, by extension, his career after writing an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018, where she detailed the domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of Depp, per CNN. While Heard never directly named Depp in the article, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is asking for $50 million for the damage the allegations have caused to his career in addition to $350,000 for court costs and punitive damages, per the New York Post. Depp maintains that he has not abused Heard.

On Monday, April 25, Depp finished his testimony in court. During the four days he sat on the stand, he was cross-examined by Heard's attorneys, even opening up about his past with addiction and alcohol abuse. And now, new texts Depp sent to Heard's mom during a time he was struggling with addiction are revealing new details in the case of Depp vs. Heard.