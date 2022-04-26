What Does Thandiwe Newton Really Think Of Salma Hayek?

No hard feelings between these two screen queens! In an April 25 Instagram Story (via People), Thandiwe Newton gave Salma Hayek's performance in 2017's "Beatriz at Dinner" two thumbs up. Newton, posting a photo of the comedy's promo art, wrote, "For me, no finer performance, no finer film, about the real questions we need to be asking." Tagging Hayek, she added a heartwarming, "I love you."

Newton's — and now Hayek's — role in "Magic Mike's Last Dance" is central to the sequel's story. As star and producer Channing Tatum told People, the franchise wanted to focus on "a female's experience and not Mike's experience" this go-round. "I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to," Tatum said, describing the third film as "a reverse-role 'Pretty Woman' story ... with a lot of dancing in it" to The New York Times.

As for Newton, "Magic Mike's Last Dance" crew members recalled strange behavior from the actor before her alleged on-set argument with Tatum, per Page Six. One insider described her as "so stressed" that "she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support." However, the "Westworld" star may or may not be bound for mental health treatment, according to the insider, as "arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona, if she agrees to go."



If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.