Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Made A Famous Actor's Son Burst Into Tears
The following article contains discussions of domestic abuse.
Amidst the fog of allegations hurled both ways in Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard, one thing has remained constant. Both parties seem to agree their relationship was rife with a two-way exchange of verbal insults. Depp testified that Heard's "rapid-fire, endless parade of insults" included jabs at his parenting skills, which reminded Depp of his tragic childhood with his abusive mother, per the Independent. According to Depp, his mother would not only abuse him physically but verbally "demean" him as well, per the Daily Mail. "She would call me cock eye, one eye," Depp said, referring to his condition of a left lazy eye.
As for the "Sweeney Todd" star, he has also used plenty of unpleasant phrases to describe Heard, as evidenced in text messages shown by Heard's attorney, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, per Inside Edition. In texts from 2013 to his bodyguard, Depp wrote of Heard in separate messages, "I'll smack the ugly c*** around before I let her in," and "Did that worthless hooker arrive?" However, his most egregious mudslinging text toward Heard is undoubtedly the 2013 messages between him and industry friend Paul Bettany (via Newsweek). After Depp wrote that they should "burn" Heard for being a witch, Bettany jokingly objected, suggesting that they drown her instead.
It turns out, Bettany may have been more involved in the drama than fans were privy to, as Depp alleged Heard took aim at Bettany's family.
Amber Heard allegedly made Paul Bettany's son cry
Johnny Depp's testimony on April 25 suggested that his ex-wife Amber Heard and friend Paul Bettany had quite an antagonistic relationship. In the actor's fourth day on the witness stand, he accused Heard of being threatened by the "Wandavision" star, per TooFab. "We had become such close friends," Depp described. "If Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a show-stopper ... It would cause all kinds of unpleasantries."
One such incident allegedly occurred on Depp's private island in the Bahamas, where he and Heard were joined by Bettany and his family. As Depp characterized, "Ms. Heard and Mr. Bettany got into some debate over lunch and I just remember that whenever Mr. Bettany tried to make a point, she would talk over him ... She got mean and she got loud." When Bettany's then-18-year-old son interjected, Heard allegedly lashed out at him to the point where the boy "burst into tears and walked away." It was then that Depp allegedly told Heard it "would be best that she leave the island."
For his part, Bettany described to The Times in February that the shocking text exchange with Depp happened at a time when they weren't as close. "During the marriage, I didn't know them," Bettany said of Heard and Depp's drama. "So I wasn't around for any of that." Hmmm.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.