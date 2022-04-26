Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Made A Famous Actor's Son Burst Into Tears

The following article contains discussions of domestic abuse.

Amidst the fog of allegations hurled both ways in Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard, one thing has remained constant. Both parties seem to agree their relationship was rife with a two-way exchange of verbal insults. Depp testified that Heard's "rapid-fire, endless parade of insults" included jabs at his parenting skills, which reminded Depp of his tragic childhood with his abusive mother, per the Independent. According to Depp, his mother would not only abuse him physically but verbally "demean" him as well, per the Daily Mail. "She would call me cock eye, one eye," Depp said, referring to his condition of a left lazy eye.

As for the "Sweeney Todd" star, he has also used plenty of unpleasant phrases to describe Heard, as evidenced in text messages shown by Heard's attorney, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, per Inside Edition. In texts from 2013 to his bodyguard, Depp wrote of Heard in separate messages, "I'll smack the ugly c*** around before I let her in," and "Did that worthless hooker arrive?" However, his most egregious mudslinging text toward Heard is undoubtedly the 2013 messages between him and industry friend Paul Bettany (via Newsweek). After Depp wrote that they should "burn" Heard for being a witch, Bettany jokingly objected, suggesting that they drown her instead.

It turns out, Bettany may have been more involved in the drama than fans were privy to, as Depp alleged Heard took aim at Bettany's family.