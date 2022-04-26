Mackenzie Phillips Makes Big Admission About Her Sexuality

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault and drug use

Since publishing her memoir, "High on Arrival," in 2009, Mackenzie Phillips hasn't shied away from telling her truth — and she's ready to share more of her story with the world.

The actor's shocking tell-all book revealed her years-long sexual relationship with her father, "The Mamas & the Papas" singer, John Phillips. Opening up on The Oprah Winfrey Show at the time of the book's launch, the former child star claimed that the relationship began after her father sexually assaulted her while under the influence of drugs. She also explained that, at some point, their relationship became consensual — though she's since clarified on "The Joy Behar Show" that she had used the term consent loosely. "There really is no such thing as consensual incest, due to the inherent power a parent has over a child. And so, I wouldn't necessarily call it a consensual relationship at this time."

Opening up about the Phillips family's dark history has not been an easy road for the "One Day at a Time" star. In an episode of "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" she admitted that speaking out had seriously damaged many her family relationships. She's subsequently explained on the "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast that given the chance, she may have approached the situation differently, though she has no regrets about telling her story, saying, "My truth needed to be told." Well, now she's ready to open up about another important part of her life: her sexuality.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).