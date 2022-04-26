Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Has Jameela Jamil Seeing Red

If you've been on Twitter recently, you've probably noticed that everyone is talking about one thing: The fact that Elon Musk has reportedly bought the entire site for the low, low price of $44 billion. Everyone and their grandmother apparently has an opinion about Musk's new purchase, and what he may or may not do with it. Many especially active users, like "The Good Place" actor Jameela Jamil, are pretty upset about the news and are taking action.

Possible changes Musk might make to the social media platform range from the relatively popular, like an edit button (according to Axios), to the less popular, like loosening the bans on harassment and abuse (according to NPR). He has also talked about altering Twitter's algorithm, according to The New York Times, and may even reverse the decision to ban former President Donald Trump from tweeting.

As could be expected, Twitter is going bananas with the news. And some users, Jamil included, have taken a pretty firm stance.