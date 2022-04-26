Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Has Jameela Jamil Seeing Red
If you've been on Twitter recently, you've probably noticed that everyone is talking about one thing: The fact that Elon Musk has reportedly bought the entire site for the low, low price of $44 billion. Everyone and their grandmother apparently has an opinion about Musk's new purchase, and what he may or may not do with it. Many especially active users, like "The Good Place" actor Jameela Jamil, are pretty upset about the news and are taking action.
Possible changes Musk might make to the social media platform range from the relatively popular, like an edit button (according to Axios), to the less popular, like loosening the bans on harassment and abuse (according to NPR). He has also talked about altering Twitter's algorithm, according to The New York Times, and may even reverse the decision to ban former President Donald Trump from tweeting.
As could be expected, Twitter is going bananas with the news. And some users, Jamil included, have taken a pretty firm stance.
Jameela Jamil announced she was leaving Twitter in protest
In reaction to the news that Elon Musk, who has over 85 million Twitter followers of his own, stopped tweeting about tunnels long enough to buy the entire platform, Jameela Jamil and others have decided to leave the platform in protest. Jamil didn't mince words in what she has said will be her final tweet, writing, "I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck." Her final tweet also included pictures of her dog, Barold, so it wasn't entirely a negative send-off.
Jamil was hardly alone in deciding to get off the Twitter train. Or at least, plenty of others have said they were "seriously considering" quitting the platform, according to Newsweek, including Amy Siskind, Mick Foley, and controversial activist Shaun King. Meanwhile, the Independent.ie has reported that many members of the Twitter staff in Ireland may quit working for the company. We'll just have to see how much any of it actually sticks.