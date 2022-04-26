What Sienna Miller Believes Protected Her From Harvey Weinstein

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

In 2017, The New York Times published an exposé chronicling the sexual harassment and abuse a number of women working in the entertainment industry suffered at the hands of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Those who initially came forward included Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. Then the floodgates opened, and dozens of other victims shared their own stories about Weinstein.

In March 2020, Weinstein was handed a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes, per Variety, and he's now awaiting a second trial after being extradited from New York to California. Some of his accusers may not get their day in court, but their decisions to speak out helped launch the Me Too movement. Even stars who worked with Weinstein but weren't sexually assaulted or harassed by him have voiced their support for his accusers. This includes "The Silver Linings Playbook" star Jennifer Lawrence (via People) and Charlize Theron, who wrote on Instagram, "The women who have spoken about their abuse are brave and heroic and although I didn't have a personal experience like this with Harvey Weinstein, I unfortunately cannot say I'm surprised."

"Layer Cake" star Sienna Miller also revealed to The Guardian that while she wasn't one of Weinstein's victims, he did make her cry during the production of 2006's "Factory Girl," when he berated her for spawning what he believed to be too many unsavory tabloid headlines. But his rough behavior with her stopped there, and possibly only because of her connection to a male star.