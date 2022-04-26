Josh Brolin Reveals How He Wanted To Be Involved In The Will Smith Slap Debacle
The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards was arguably the biggest moment from the ceremony. Smith stormed the stage and slapped Rock, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, likening her short hair to Demi Moore's character in "G.I. Jane." While audiences around the world watched the incident unfold on their televisions, Oscars attendees were forced to witness the slap heard around the world in real time.
Josh Brolin — who attended the star-studded event alongside his wife, Kathryn — has now joined the growing list of celebrities who have reacted to the incident. The "Avengers" star served as a presenter for the non-televised portion of the ceremony, which saw Brolin team up with fellow star, Jason Momoa, to hand out eight Oscar trophies. Brolin went on to attend the full ceremony, making him a firsthand witness to the Smith-Rock showdown.
Now, Brolin has revealed the weird way he wanted to be involved in the incident.
Josh Brolin wanted to be 'in the center' of all the drama
It seems like everyone has an opinion (or reaction) to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, and actor Josh Brolin is no different. During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Brolin revealed that he wanted to get involved in the altercation himself. "I was at the Oscars and I couldn't stop pacing, because part of me wanted to be in the center of it," Brolin said. Adding, "I wanna know who the f**k's at fault." Essentially, he wanted to be able to have the full scoop about what went down.
Brolin, who stars in Amazon Prime's "Outer Range," went on to joke about how he teaches his children to deal with adversity. "We are on stage about to get slapped all of the time," he quipped. And while Rock has yet to publicly address the incident himself, several members of his family (including his brother and mother) have since condemned Smith for striking him. The comedian's brother Tony slammed the "King Richard" star for the attack and exclaimed that previous apology was not enough. And Rock's mother, Rose, blasted Smith for initially laughing at the joke in question.