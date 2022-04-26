Josh Brolin Reveals How He Wanted To Be Involved In The Will Smith Slap Debacle

The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards was arguably the biggest moment from the ceremony. Smith stormed the stage and slapped Rock, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, likening her short hair to Demi Moore's character in "G.I. Jane." While audiences around the world watched the incident unfold on their televisions, Oscars attendees were forced to witness the slap heard around the world in real time.

Josh Brolin — who attended the star-studded event alongside his wife, Kathryn — has now joined the growing list of celebrities who have reacted to the incident. The "Avengers" star served as a presenter for the non-televised portion of the ceremony, which saw Brolin team up with fellow star, Jason Momoa, to hand out eight Oscar trophies. Brolin went on to attend the full ceremony, making him a firsthand witness to the Smith-Rock showdown.

Now, Brolin has revealed the weird way he wanted to be involved in the incident.